Truist Financial Corp Invests $73,000 in Nine Energy Service, Inc. $NINE

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Nine Energy Service at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nine Energy Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nine Energy Service currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Nine Energy Service Stock Performance

NYSE NINE opened at $0.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nine Energy Service

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Ann G. Fox sold 277,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $172,340.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 373,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,752.90. This represents a 42.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Sirkes sold 49,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $32,433.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,444 shares in the company, valued at $90,638.60. This trade represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

(Free Report)

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.