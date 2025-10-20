Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on Otis Worldwide and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

OTIS opened at $91.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 10.68%.The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

