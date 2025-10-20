Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,577 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,369,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,740,000 after buying an additional 40,782 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 31,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.36. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.86 and a 12 month high of $87.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

