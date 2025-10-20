Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $ASBP Stock Position Raised by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASBP – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,427 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Aspire Biopharma worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspire Biopharma by 558.3% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 549,911 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspire Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASBP opened at $0.34 on Monday. Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspire Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ASBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASBP. Wall Street Zen lowered Aspire Biopharma to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aspire Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspire Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Aspire Biopharma

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc, early-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and marketing of disruptive technology for delivery mechanisms for do no harm drugs in the United States. The company provides Sublingual Aspirin Product, which addresses cardiology emergencies and pain management.

