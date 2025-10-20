Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF $MORT

Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,823 shares during the quarter. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MORT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 17,091 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 415,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after buying an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $325.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

