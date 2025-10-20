WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $206.01 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $209.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

