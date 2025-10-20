LMG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 1.5% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. LMG Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $102.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $89.76 and a 52-week high of $108.79.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

