Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in JBS N.V. $JBS

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.
Shares of JBS stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85. JBS N.V. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.
