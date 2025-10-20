Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in JBS N.V. $JBS

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,896,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of JBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000.

Get JBS alerts:

JBS Stock Performance

Shares of JBS stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85. JBS N.V. has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JBS. Zacks Research lowered shares of JBS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of JBS in a report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on JBS in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Santander assumed coverage on shares of JBS in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBS

About JBS

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBS N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.