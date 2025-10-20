Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $823,000 Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 127.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 439.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Cognex by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,082 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Cognex by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX opened at $46.04 on Monday. Cognex Corporation has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $249.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cognex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.240-0.290 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Cognex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays set a $55.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cognex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 2,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $386,190. This trade represents a 18.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

