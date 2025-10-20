The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Uhlmann Price Securities LLC

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.0% of Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,383,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE DIS opened at $110.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

