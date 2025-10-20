IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 3,833 Galaxy Digital Inc. $GLXY

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GLXY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLXY. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Galaxy Digital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galaxy Digital in the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Get Galaxy Digital alerts:

Galaxy Digital Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of GLXY stock opened at $37.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.91. Galaxy Digital Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $44.33.

Insider Activity at Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital ( NASDAQ:GLXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 billion.

In other Galaxy Digital news, insider Christopher C. Ferraro sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $27,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 687,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,765,156. This trade represents a 52.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Tavoso sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,312,000. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,183,333 shares of company stock valued at $146,851,323 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLXY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galaxy Digital

About Galaxy Digital

(Free Report)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.