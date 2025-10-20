Praxis Investment Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Praxis Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.50.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $426.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Hubbell Inc has a fifty-two week low of $299.42 and a fifty-two week high of $481.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.28. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

