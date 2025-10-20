3,377 Shares in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC Acquired by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 38.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 97.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 96.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $97.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.44. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAIC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

