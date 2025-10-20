Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snap-On during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.61 on Monday. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.81 and a twelve month high of $373.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,557,542.46. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

