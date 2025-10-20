Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after buying an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,220,599,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,509,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,826,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,821,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,758,968,000 after purchasing an additional 717,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 14,882,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $110.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.90.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

