BCE, Inc. $BCE Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in BCE, Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $24.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. BCE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. BCE had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BCE has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 437.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of BCE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

