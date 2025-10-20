The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. $CEE Shares Sold by Accretive Wealth Partners LLC

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,356 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CEE stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

