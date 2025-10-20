4,187 Shares in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB Acquired by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 480.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000.

IUSB opened at $47.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $47.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.1668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

