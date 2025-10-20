iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Position Lessened by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU opened at $145.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $105.18 and a one year high of $147.42.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.