US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,309,000 after buying an additional 660,081 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,143,000 after buying an additional 494,737 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 773,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,913,000 after buying an additional 135,949 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,312,912.14. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.25 and a 1 year high of $160.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

