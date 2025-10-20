Financial Perspectives Inc Has $6.13 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up 1.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 117.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,462.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.2%

FSTA stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

