Vicor (VICR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.73. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 15.44%.The company had revenue of $141.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Vicor’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 1.73. Vicor has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.21.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $366,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,217 shares in the company, valued at $76,671. This trade represents a 82.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 993.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

