Hartford Total Return Bond ETF $HTRB Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTRB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Clarendon Private LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarendon Private LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $447,000.

NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $34.66 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.81.

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

