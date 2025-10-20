Easterly Government Properties (DEA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $84.8180 million for the quarter. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.34 million, a PE ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.95. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 439.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,759.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,000,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,602,000 after acquiring an additional 946,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 714,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $2,084,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 271.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 87.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 111,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 51,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. New Street Research set a $20.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

