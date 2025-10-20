Akzo Nobel (AKZOY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $2.5702 billion for the quarter.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts expect Akzo Nobel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Akzo Nobel stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.42. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

