Confluent (CFLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $292.6930 million for the quarter. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS.Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, October 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. Confluent has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen lowered shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 631,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,631,920. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Vishria sold 30,953 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $619,060.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,123,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,468,940. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,584 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,695 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Confluent by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Confluent by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 111,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $2,389,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 215.4% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 33,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

