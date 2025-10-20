Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Has $284,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after buying an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after buying an additional 545,244 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,046,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,418,000 after acquiring an additional 415,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,109,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,927,000 after acquiring an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

