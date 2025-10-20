International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $185.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $188.43. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

