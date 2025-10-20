Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.35. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $281.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.