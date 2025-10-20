Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 473,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 212,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 113,663 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 974.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 130,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $874,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.39 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $97.59. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.2945 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

