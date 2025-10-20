Crewe Advisors LLC Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 646.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $253.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.01 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

