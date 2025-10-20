Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 3,574 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wit LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VB stock opened at $253.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.01 and a 200-day moving average of $237.25. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

