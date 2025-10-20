Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fox Corporation $FOXA

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of FOX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in FOX by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $58.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $65.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on FOX from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FOX from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

