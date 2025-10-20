Ballast Inc. Sells 1,431 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Ballast Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $99.20.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.