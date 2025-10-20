Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,741 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 136,527 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 49,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 464,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $29.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

