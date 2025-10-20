Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,404.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG opened at $31.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

