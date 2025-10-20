Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF $SCHC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,032,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 750,372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,794,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,403,000 after purchasing an additional 130,557 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,867.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 127,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,157,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,519,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC now owns 180,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC stock opened at $45.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.84 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

