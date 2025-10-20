3M (MMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.07 per share and revenue of $6.2547 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $152.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.87. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $121.98 and a fifty-two week high of $164.15. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

3M Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Get Our Latest Report on 3M

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.