Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $271.6560 million for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0%
Shares of MANH opened at $196.83 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.91.
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.
