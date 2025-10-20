Manhattan Associates (MANH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 21st. Analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $1.18 per share and revenue of $271.6560 million for the quarter. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, October 21, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 82.91% and a net margin of 20.91%.The company had revenue of $272.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MANH opened at $196.83 on Monday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

In other news, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total transaction of $448,376.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,721,257.80. This represents a 4.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 14.6% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 13.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.