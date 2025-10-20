Comparing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) and Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 2.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intchains Group has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 4 3 3.43 Intchains Group 1 0 2 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Intchains Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.67%. Intchains Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 403.36%. Given Intchains Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intchains Group is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Intchains Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $85.76 million 5.61 $12.79 million $0.67 31.58 Intchains Group $38.60 million 2.33 $7.05 million $0.05 29.80

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Intchains Group. Intchains Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Byrna Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Intchains Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies 14.43% 18.13% 14.13% Intchains Group 6.64% 2.04% 1.93%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Intchains Group on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc., a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds. It offers self-defense aerosol products under the Byran Bad Guy Repellent brand; and accessories and related safety products, which includes carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, and holster under the Byran Banshee and Byran Shield brand, as well as Byrna-branded apparel. In addition, the company provides the products to the consumer market through Byrna e-commerce store and Amazon storefront, and network of local, regional and national outdoor and sporting goods stores, either directly or through distributors; and professional security market through Train the Trainer program and de-escalation methods. It operates in the United States, South Africa, Europe, South America, Asia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

