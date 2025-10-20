Reviewing Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Top KingWin has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 3.44, suggesting that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 1 0 0 0 1.00 TeraWulf 1 1 9 2 2.92

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Top KingWin and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

TeraWulf has a consensus target price of $12.25, suggesting a potential downside of 12.06%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A TeraWulf -91.42% -54.98% -17.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Top KingWin and TeraWulf”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.75 million 1.43 -$8.15 million N/A N/A TeraWulf $140.05 million 40.58 -$72.42 million ($0.35) -39.80

Top KingWin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Top KingWin on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

About TeraWulf

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

