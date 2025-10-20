Critical Analysis: CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV)

CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH – Get Free Report) and Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

CardioGenics has a beta of 2.44, indicating that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CardioGenics and Nanovibronix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Given CardioGenics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CardioGenics is more favorable than Nanovibronix.

This table compares CardioGenics and Nanovibronix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A Nanovibronix -380.29% -45.24% -34.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CardioGenics and Nanovibronix”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nanovibronix $2.56 million 2.32 -$3.70 million ($13.53) -0.43

CardioGenics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanovibronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Nanovibronix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CardioGenics beats Nanovibronix on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CardioGenics

(Get Free Report)

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Nanovibronix

(Get Free Report)

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target biofilm prevention, wound healing, and pain therapy. Its product portfolio includes UroShield, an ultrasound-based product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. The company also offers PainShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and WoundShield, a patch-based therapeutic ultrasound device intended to facilitate tissue regeneration and wound healing by using ultrasound to increase local capillary perfusion and tissue oxygenation. It sells its products directly to patients, as well as through distributor agreements in the United States, Israel, Europe, Australia, India, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.