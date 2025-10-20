Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acorn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

About Acorn Energy

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.14. Acorn Energy has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

