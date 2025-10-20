Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acorn Energy (NASDAQ:ACFN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Acorn Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acorn Energy
Acorn Energy Price Performance
About Acorn Energy
Acorn Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, compressors, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acorn Energy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.