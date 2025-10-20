Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $119.1080 million for the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.660 EPS.Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 65.33% and a negative return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. On average, analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $3.69 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $640.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 587,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 40,416 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 459,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 122,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,608,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.50.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Articles

