Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Zacks Research raised Canaan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.32.

CAN stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $596.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Canaan had a negative return on equity of 92.49% and a negative net margin of 77.01%.The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 million. Canaan has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canaan will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 202,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200,869 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,941,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 525,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

