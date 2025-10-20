Terex (NYSE:TEX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TEX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Terex Stock Down 2.5%

Terex stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average is $47.01. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,554. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

