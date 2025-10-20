Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

CCJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Cameco Stock Performance

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.71. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $97.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Cameco’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $341,736,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,988,000 after buying an additional 2,071,373 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cameco by 215.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,636,000 after buying an additional 1,387,797 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $55,513,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

