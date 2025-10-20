First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MYFW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Western Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $22.25 on Friday. First Western Financial has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. First Western Financial had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 5,000 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $117,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 757,164 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,498.76. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYFW. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 61.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Western Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in First Western Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank increased its position in First Western Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 112,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in First Western Financial in the first quarter worth $553,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

