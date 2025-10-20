Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:HLIO opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.85.

Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $151.58 million during the quarter.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

