Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SLDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 4.5%

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Solid Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 208.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Solid Biosciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 80.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

